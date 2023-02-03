Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.34 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,931 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5,384.6% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

