Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.55 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cincinnati Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 2,199,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,684,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 594,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 204,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.7% in the third quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 763,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,784,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $49.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.87. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $60.50.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.39.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

