Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.5% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 64.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Synopsys by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 47.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.55.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,357,287.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys stock opened at $368.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $333.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.24. The stock has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 58.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

