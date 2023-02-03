Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,431 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 1.70% of VSE worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in VSE by 789.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of VSE by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.17. VSE Co. has a twelve month low of $31.85 and a twelve month high of $57.53. The company has a market capitalization of $715.01 million, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.50.

VSE Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at VSE

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.47%.

In other VSE news, Director Mark E. Ferguson III sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $111,256.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,212.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of VSE from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of VSE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

VSE Profile

(Get Rating)

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.