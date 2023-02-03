Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,923 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $7,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EFSC shares. DA Davidson upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Up 1.8 %

EFSC opened at $54.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $54.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average of $48.51.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 35.36% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $173.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.42 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 53,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $2,778,376.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,890 shares of company stock worth $4,837,536. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

