Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.91.

TFC stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $66.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Further Reading

