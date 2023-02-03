Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,208 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $8,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2,328.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 281,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,976,000 after acquiring an additional 269,575 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth $26,818,000. Philo Smith Capital Corp acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth $20,473,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,543,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,042,000 after buying an additional 139,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth $13,990,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on RGA. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $146.53 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $97.61 and a 1 year high of $153.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.70.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

