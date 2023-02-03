Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 9,027 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,287 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,027 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $8,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average of $51.76. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.32 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $253.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.03 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.18%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate, Commercial, Home Equity, and Other Consumer. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

