NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NSTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NanoString Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.88.

NASDAQ NSTG traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,760. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.33). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 111.76% and a negative net margin of 106.94%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray bought 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $459,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,551.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray purchased 62,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $459,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,551.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey bought 29,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $234,746.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,533 shares in the company, valued at $390,690.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,315 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 85,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 23,512 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System product platforms, GeoMx Assays, nCounter Panels & Assays and CosMx Spatial Molecular.

