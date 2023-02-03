National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Shares Up 0.5%

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.78. 15,717 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 11,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.
National Bank of Greece Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60.
National Bank of Greece Company Profile
National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Trouble Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.
