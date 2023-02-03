National Bankshares Boosts First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target to C$18.50

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FCR.UN. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

First Capital Realty Stock Performance

TSE:FCR.UN opened at C$18.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.21. First Capital Realty has a 1-year low of C$14.08 and a 1-year high of C$19.06.

About First Capital Realty

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

