National Bankshares Lowers Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$12.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on APR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.75 to C$11.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Scotiabank cut Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.08.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock opened at C$12.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$496.30 million and a PE ratio of 6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.13, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a one year low of C$11.14 and a one year high of C$14.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

