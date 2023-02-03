National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the technology company on Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

National Instruments has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. National Instruments has a dividend payout ratio of 39.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect National Instruments to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

National Instruments Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NATI stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of National Instruments

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,994,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $113,599.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,994,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,990 shares of company stock worth $2,294,444. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,180,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,426,000 after buying an additional 297,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,685,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,098,000 after buying an additional 81,689 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,372,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,724,000 after purchasing an additional 57,454 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 25.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,265,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,374,000 after purchasing an additional 252,916 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 7.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,203,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,868,000 after purchasing an additional 83,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NATI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

Featured Articles

