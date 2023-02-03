National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Purchased by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in National Vision by 112.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in National Vision in the second quarter worth about $520,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in National Vision in the second quarter worth about $4,145,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in National Vision by 0.9% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 785,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in National Vision by 3,600.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter.

EYE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on National Vision to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Vision has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

In other news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EYE traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $42.64. 32,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,960. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.50. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $45.86.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $499.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 2.86%. Analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

