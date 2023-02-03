Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.

Natural Resource Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NRP traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.18. 574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,616. The company has a market cap of $656.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.31. Natural Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $34.83 and a fifty-two week high of $54.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average is $44.80.

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.26 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 70.51% and a net margin of 63.28%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRP. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Natural Resource Partners by 360.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Natural Resource Partners by 26.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Natural Resource Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at about $2,787,000. 38.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Natural Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

