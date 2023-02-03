Navcoin (NAV) Market Capitalization Hits $4.92 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0653 or 0.00000276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.92 million and approximately $2,372.52 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 14% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00230831 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00097835 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00055661 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00059975 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004267 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000425 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,396,936 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

