Navcoin Trading Up 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0645 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.87 million and $225.51 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,392,178 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

