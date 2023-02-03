NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $2.44 on Top Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.44 or 0.00010373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.08 billion and $214.02 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00090089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00061636 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00024578 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001969 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,798,785 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 852,798,785 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.45254903 USD and is up 8.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 215 active market(s) with $213,550,127.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

