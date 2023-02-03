Needham & Company LLC Cuts Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Price Target to $58.00

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Silicom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Silicom Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ SILC opened at $40.75 on Monday. Silicom has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $270.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average of $41.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicom

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lewis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Silicom by 5.1% during the third quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 48,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Silicom by 25.0% during the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Silicom by 15.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Silicom by 4.0% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 576,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,373,000 after acquiring an additional 22,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Silicom during the third quarter worth about $2,479,000. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

