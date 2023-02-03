Needham & Company LLC Raises MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target to $76.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MTSI. StockNews.com lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.44.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $66.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 8.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.57. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $72.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 65.16% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $178.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 20,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $1,295,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,194 shares in the company, valued at $29,945,549.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 79,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $5,050,134.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 412,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,138,489.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $1,295,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,945,549.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 723,530 shares of company stock valued at $49,230,048. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $534,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $668,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,679,000 after acquiring an additional 20,202 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Recommended Stories

