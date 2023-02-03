Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Nelnet has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Nelnet has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NNI traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.66. 9,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,967. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.65. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.82. Nelnet has a fifty-two week low of $72.94 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 58.22 and a quick ratio of 58.22.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $395.19 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 9.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NNI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nelnet from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nelnet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Nelnet by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

