Nervos Network (CKB) 1-Day Volume Tops $6.32 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $149.96 million and $6.32 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,028,780,261 coins and its circulating supply is 39,518,914,920 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

