NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Position Raised by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,720 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,788 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NetApp were worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in NetApp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in NetApp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in NetApp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,461 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $69.05 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $92.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.16 and a 200-day moving average of $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,865.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,707 shares of company stock worth $748,890. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NTAP. StockNews.com raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.95.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

