Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NBXG opened at 10.51 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a one year low of 7.70 and a one year high of 15.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of 9.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 858,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,981,000 after buying an additional 351,579 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 44.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 853,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after buying an additional 261,238 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 153,959 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 570,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 55,256 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 92,051 shares during the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

