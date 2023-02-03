New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. New Jersey Resources updated its FY23 guidance to $2.62-2.72 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NJR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.45. 305,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.03. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $53.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $147,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,708.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 172.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 10.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NJR shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

