New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.62-2.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.49.

New Jersey Resources Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NJR traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.13. 876,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.03. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $53.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.78 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NJR shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $147,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,708.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 24.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 172.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 121.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the third quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the third quarter worth $527,000. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

