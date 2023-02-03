New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Director Marshall Lux Acquires 5,000 Shares

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) Director Marshall Lux bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Marshall Lux also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 6th, Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00.
New York Community Bancorp Price Performance
NYSE:NYCB traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. 7,398,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,236,179. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $11.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.
New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on NYCB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
New York Community Bancorp Company Profile
New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.
