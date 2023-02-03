New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NYMT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jonestrading reduced their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently -56.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 843,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 57,894 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 12,729 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,596,000. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

