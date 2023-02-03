New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.44% of Regal Rexnord worth $40,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $978,777,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $793,975,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,566,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,347,000 after purchasing an additional 570,608 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 11.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,920,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,587,000 after acquiring an additional 303,564 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $266,837,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RRX shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 9.4 %

Shares of RRX stock opened at $156.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $165.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 19.18%.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.