New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,558 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Parker-Hannifin worth $36,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH opened at $337.55 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $344.92. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $300.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.84.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.46 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.00.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Articles

