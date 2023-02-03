New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $40.01 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,818 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $40,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000,000 after purchasing an additional 42,399 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 118.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $371.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.31 and a 200-day moving average of $287.62.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.45.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.