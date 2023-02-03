New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $42.46 Million Stock Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,682 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in argenx were worth $42,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of argenx by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,377,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,237,000 after acquiring an additional 182,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

argenx Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $372.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $384.26 and a 200 day moving average of $375.00. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $256.44 and a 52-week high of $407.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About argenx

ARGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on argenx from €470.00 ($510.87) to €480.00 ($521.74) and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on argenx from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on argenx from $461.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on argenx from $428.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on argenx from $471.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $453.23.

(Get Rating)

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

