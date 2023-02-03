New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 25,481 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 457,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 25,481 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $35,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,616,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,953,000 after buying an additional 1,093,163 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,656,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,649,000 after buying an additional 880,481 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,403,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $194,190,000 after buying an additional 647,596 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,154,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,740,000 after purchasing an additional 469,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,711,000 after purchasing an additional 389,773 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APTV opened at $118.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.20, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.67 and a 200 day moving average of $97.05. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $147.05.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.44.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

