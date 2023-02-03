New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 12,694 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,694 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in State Street were worth $44,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the third quarter worth about $36,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on State Street to $86.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

State Street Stock Performance

State Street Announces Dividend

Shares of STT stock opened at $92.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.72. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $103.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

