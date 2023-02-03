New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 14,891 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,328 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 14,891 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of NXP Semiconductors worth $46,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,379 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $196.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.34 and a 200-day moving average of $164.97. The company has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 32.01%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

