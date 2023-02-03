New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 24,532 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,128,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,532 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.61% of Clarivate worth $38,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Clarivate by 341.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Stock Performance

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $635.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.44 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 172.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clarivate from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 737,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,733,171.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Profile

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Featured Articles

