New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,580 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.24% of Teledyne Technologies worth $38,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.33.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $434.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $410.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.76. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $493.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total transaction of $4,331,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total value of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,527,760.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total transaction of $4,331,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,315 shares of company stock worth $17,087,532 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

