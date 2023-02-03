New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,437 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Cintas worth $46,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Cintas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Cintas by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cintas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $444.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.33. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $470.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $449.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

