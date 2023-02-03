New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,964 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 578,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,964 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $35,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $84.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $84.95.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.358 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.45.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

