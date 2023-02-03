NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

NewMarket Stock Performance

NewMarket stock opened at $366.47 on Thursday. NewMarket has a 1-year low of $280.28 and a 1-year high of $370.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewMarket

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in NewMarket by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NewMarket by 1.1% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in NewMarket by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

