Nexo (NEXO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.47 Million

Nexo (NEXO) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Nexo token can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00003452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nexo has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $451.60 million and approximately $7.47 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nexo alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.33 or 0.00424510 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,775.24 or 0.28954903 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.03 or 0.00465954 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo launched on April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official message board is nexo.io/blog.

Nexo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency.NEXO Token holders receive up to 12% interest per annum, paid out daily, on the NEXO Tokens held in both the Savings and Credit Line wallets of their Nexo accounts. Plus, holding NEXO Tokens automatically makes you a part of Nexo’s Loyalty Program which gives you:Higher yields on crypto and fiat with our Earn suite.Preferential borrowing rates for the Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.Free crypto withdrawals.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.