NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.95. 59,079 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 457,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextDecade from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 161,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 37,940 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. SL Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 445,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 46,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

