Nexteer Automotive Group (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Stock Price Up 38.8%

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 38.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 1,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66.

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes steering and driveline systems and components for automobile manufacturers and other automotive-related companies. It offers electric power steering (EPS) products, such as column, pinion, and rack assist, as well as dual pinion EPS; EPS remanufacturing products, intermediate shafts, and modular power packs; and hydraulic power steering products, such as magnetic torque overlay, smart flow pumps, power steering pumps and reservoirs, rack and pinion steering gears, and recirculating ball steering gears, as well as aftermarket products.

