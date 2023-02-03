NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 266,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,039 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.3% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $20,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.07. 2,572,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,451,646. The company has a market capitalization of $147.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.84.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,709 shares of company stock worth $3,734,841. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.92.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

