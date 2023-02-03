Northland Securities Cuts Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Price Target to $105.00

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Northland Securities from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 48.47% from the stock’s current price.

CLFD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Clearfield from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Clearfield from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.83.

Shares of CLFD opened at $70.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.44. Clearfield has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $134.90.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Clearfield had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearfield will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Clearfield during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Clearfield by 54.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Clearfield in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Clearfield in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

