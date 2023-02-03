Notis McConarty Edward Acquires 345 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Notis McConarty Edward grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. AptarGroup comprises approximately 2.2% of Notis McConarty Edward’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 76.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 58.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 107.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 141.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,183. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.22. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. TheStreet upgraded AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

