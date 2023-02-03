Notis McConarty Edward Cuts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Notis McConarty Edward decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,084 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,775,033 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,120,924,000 after buying an additional 431,812 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,100,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $779,248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,540,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $846,699,000 after purchasing an additional 175,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,888,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $624,498,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.74. 5,553,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,819,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $184.00. The stock has a market cap of $152.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.99.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

