Notis McConarty Edward Decreases Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Notis McConarty Edward reduced its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $127.25. 363,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $132.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.47.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.31.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

