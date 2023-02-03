Notis McConarty Edward Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Notis McConarty Edward lessened its holdings in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Roche were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Roche during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roche by 455.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Roche during the second quarter worth $238,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Roche during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Roche by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RHHBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen cut Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.75.

Shares of RHHBY traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $37.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,184,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,867. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Roche Holding AG has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day moving average of $40.74.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

