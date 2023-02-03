Notis McConarty Edward Has $3.32 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Notis McConarty Edward decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up approximately 1.5% of Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 5.2% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 1.7% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Up 0.1 %

NVS traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,422. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.80. The company has a market capitalization of $190.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis Profile

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

